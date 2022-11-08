Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Aflac by 17.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 5.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 332.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $68.12.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

