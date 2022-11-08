AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.70-$11.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.50 billion-$12.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.54 billion.

AGCO Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $122.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.05 and its 200 day moving average is $111.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 3.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

