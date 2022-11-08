Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,944,000.

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Shares of A traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.80. 3,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,014. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day moving average of $126.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,534 shares of company stock worth $3,842,160.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

