Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.78.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $277.63 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.93. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

