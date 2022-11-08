Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $286.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $294.78.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $277.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Public Investment Fund raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,758,000 after purchasing an additional 705,720 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after acquiring an additional 652,949 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.