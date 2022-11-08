Aire Advisors LLC Buys 652 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 9,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 215,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 89,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 72,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.24.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850,562. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

