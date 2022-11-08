Aire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.3% during the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.9% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 332,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,277,000 after acquiring an additional 57,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 29.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,733 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 22,465 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,334. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

