Aire Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in PayPal by 34.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna lowered PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded up $4.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.91. 456,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,900,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.04. The company has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $230.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

