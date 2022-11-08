Aire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000.

USMV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.31. 1,989,812 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.28. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

