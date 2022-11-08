Aire Advisors LLC Purchases 25,439 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,439 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Aire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.59. 405,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,627,541. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $52.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

