Aire Advisors LLC Purchases 2,728 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after buying an additional 2,037,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.38. 468,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,952,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

