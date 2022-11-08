Aire Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.70. 1,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,329. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

