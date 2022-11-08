Airspan Networks (MIMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $46.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.17 million. On average, analysts expect Airspan Networks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MIMO opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Airspan Networks has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airspan Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

In other Airspan Networks news, CFO David Mark Elias Brant sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $28,976.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 678,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,400.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,971 shares of company stock valued at $116,007. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Airspan Networks by 13.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Airspan Networks by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

