Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 2,590 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,011 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 4.7% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 141.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in TJX Companies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,413 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

