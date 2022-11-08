Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 315 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 7.2% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.96. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.47.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

