Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.08

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.08 and last traded at $97.99, with a volume of 426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIN. Truist Financial lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Albany International Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average of $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 25.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 486.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

