Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $66.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 310.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 59,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 44,646 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 30.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 96.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the period.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE AA opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -49.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.37. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.