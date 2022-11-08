Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $1,701,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 296.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 51,816 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $1,191,000. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 799,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,548,000 after buying an additional 142,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 98,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.03. 66,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,451. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

