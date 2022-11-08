Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY) Price Target Raised to 27.30 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 26.70 to 27.30 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Alior Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ALORY remained flat at 2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. Alior Bank has a 52-week low of 2.07 and a 52-week high of 4.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 5.58.
About Alior Bank
