Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY) Price Target Raised to 27.30 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 26.70 to 27.30 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Alior Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ALORY remained flat at 2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. Alior Bank has a 52-week low of 2.07 and a 52-week high of 4.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 5.58.

About Alior Bank

Alior Bank SA provides banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and enterprises in Poland. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Business, and Treasury Activities. The company offers personal, savings, and subsidiary accounts; term and savings deposit products; cash, mortgage, working capital, and investment loans; credit cards; brokerage products and investment funds; and derivative instruments, as well as currency exchange transaction and current account overdraft services, and cash deposit, withdrawal, and transfer services.

