Alliance Global Partners Cuts GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target to C$4.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GrowGeneration Price Performance

Shares of GRWG opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.81. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrowGeneration

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 2,866.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 169.9% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 681,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 429,204 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 828.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

