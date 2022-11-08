Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Allison Transmission has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Allison Transmission has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.51. 674,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $43.54.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.