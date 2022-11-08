Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 36.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 37.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

