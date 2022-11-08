Alpha Finance Lab Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $115.82 million and $3.55 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

