Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Purchases $9,992,522.93 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.91. 30,131,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,373,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,923.5% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,882.6% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,902.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2,067.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,891.2% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

