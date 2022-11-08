Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.21). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.82% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 million. On average, analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.04. 63,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,092. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $183.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.39.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

