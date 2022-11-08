Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,060 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in FMC by 4.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FMC by 19.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of FMC by 12.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.12. 2,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,460. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.09.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

