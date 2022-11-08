Altman Advisors Inc. Buys 40 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $605.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,663. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $641.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Barclays cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Equinix to $726.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $745.19.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,873 shares of company stock worth $3,430,109 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

