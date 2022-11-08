Altman Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Altman Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,511,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 46.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.20. 24,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,800. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.69. The company has a market cap of $313.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

