Altman Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 141,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,718,812. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $297.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

