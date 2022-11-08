Altman Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,200 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $284,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.00. 5,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on STX. UBS Group lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

