Altman Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for 0.9% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.01. The company had a trading volume of 28,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,642. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

