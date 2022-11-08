Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MO opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.