Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.84

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Amada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.34.

Amada ( OTCMKTS:AMDLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Amada had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $571.45 million for the quarter.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

