Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.19

Amcor plc (ASX:AMC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.194 per share on Monday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous interim dividend of $0.17.

Amcor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

