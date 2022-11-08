Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 146.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,305 shares during the period. Ameresco comprises approximately 3.4% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 116,281 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,195,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,690,000 after acquiring an additional 90,004 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $1,867,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $2,196,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.77.

Ameresco Trading Up 3.0 %

Ameresco Profile

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.12. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.