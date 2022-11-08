American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 3.0 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11,168.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 110,342 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $814,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.6% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.