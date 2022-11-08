Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Lessened by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73,483 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 3.1% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Amgen worth $117,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen Price Performance

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $17.13 on Tuesday, hitting $294.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $277.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

