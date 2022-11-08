AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $119.78 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

