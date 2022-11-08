Amp (AMP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $163.89 Million

Amp (AMP) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Amp token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Amp has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Amp has a market cap of $163.89 million and $7.71 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003317 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.57 or 0.00580199 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,863.59 or 0.30221646 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000332 BTC.
Amp Token Profile
Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
