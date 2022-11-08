Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.58 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.