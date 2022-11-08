Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Gap Down to $30.10

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.10, but opened at $28.44. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 2,460 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMPH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 21st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.17 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals



Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

