Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on APH. UBS Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.6 %

APH stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after buying an additional 4,495,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after buying an additional 1,341,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,304,738,000 after buying an additional 628,117 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after buying an additional 1,039,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,799,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $663,014,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

