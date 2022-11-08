Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Ampio Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMPE remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,118. The company has a market cap of $6.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.51. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

