Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MarketAxess (MKTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ: MKTX) in the last few weeks:

10/21/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $280.00 to $284.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $289.00 to $274.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $213.00 to $214.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $219.00 to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $292.00 to $220.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – MarketAxess is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $289.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – MarketAxess is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $231.00 to $213.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $288.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $5.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.16. 1,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $422.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.70.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

