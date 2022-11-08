Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MarketAxess (MKTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ: MKTX) in the last few weeks:

  • 10/21/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $280.00 to $284.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/21/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $289.00 to $274.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/20/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $213.00 to $214.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 10/20/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $219.00 to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 10/12/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $292.00 to $220.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 10/12/2022 – MarketAxess is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 10/12/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $289.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/11/2022 – MarketAxess is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/6/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $231.00 to $213.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 10/6/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $288.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/5/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $5.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.16. 1,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $422.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.70.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

