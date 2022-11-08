Analysts Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Price Target at $67.14

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of AOS opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,122,000 after buying an additional 782,112 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,332,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,931,000 after buying an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,342,000 after buying an additional 45,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after buying an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,702,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,279,000 after buying an additional 117,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

