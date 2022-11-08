Analysts Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target at $42.98

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($24.00) to €22.00 ($22.00) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($36.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($34.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $35.38.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

