Analysts Set Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) PT at $150.00

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.00.

POFCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 175 ($2.01) to GBX 170 ($1.96) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.61) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

