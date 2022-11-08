Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 8th (BAB, BLDP, CMCX, CVSG, HFG, MMAG, MRK, NCMI, NG, OXIG)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 8th:

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 425 ($4.89) price target on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank of Canada. National Bank of Canada currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 350 ($4.03) target price on the stock.

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,370 ($27.29) target price on the stock.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 120 ($1.38) target price on the stock.

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,150 ($13.24) target price on the stock.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 323 ($3.72) target price on the stock.

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

United States Steel (LON:x) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

