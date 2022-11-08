Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Boralex (BLX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Boralex (TSE: BLX) in the last few weeks:

10/25/2022 – Boralex was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$55.00.

10/25/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$51.00.

10/18/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00.

10/7/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$48.00.

9/27/2022 – Boralex was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/27/2022 – Boralex was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$51.00.

9/16/2022 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00.

Boralex Stock Performance

BLX stock traded down C$0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching C$37.89. 272,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,601. Boralex Inc. has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$51.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is 115.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boralex news, Director Dany St-Pierre purchased 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,695.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at C$70,695.96.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

See Also

