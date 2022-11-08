Analyzing JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) & Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF)

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares JetBlue Airways and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JetBlue Airways -6.00% -12.67% -3.36% Global Crossing Airlines Group -20.94% -1,953.02% -36.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.2% of JetBlue Airways shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of JetBlue Airways shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Global Crossing Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JetBlue Airways $6.04 billion 0.41 -$182.00 million ($1.59) -4.83 Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 2.28 -$19.82 million N/A N/A

This table compares JetBlue Airways and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Global Crossing Airlines Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JetBlue Airways.

Volatility & Risk

JetBlue Airways has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 21.55, indicating that its share price is 2,055% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for JetBlue Airways and Global Crossing Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JetBlue Airways 2 10 2 0 2.00 Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus target price of $13.35, indicating a potential upside of 73.78%. Given JetBlue Airways’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JetBlue Airways is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Summary

JetBlue Airways beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 24 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a strategic partnership with American Airlines Group Inc. to create connectivity for travelers in the Northeast. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

